2/01/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

People gathered from many places to take part in the thank you from Mike Herman for the support in his illness and recovery. They gathered in the Turtle Lake American Legion Hall, filling it to overflow and standing room only for the meal, visiting, and live auction of donated items. The Sunday event started at 2 p.m. and ran until five.

With a personal thank you message given by Mike’s mother Shirley, the audience heard firsthand of how much the support meant to the Herman family, and how loyal friends had been. Shirley also thanked her son for his strength and for hanging in when he was so tired of fighting to recover from the effects of the diabetic ketoacidosis, heart attack and eight weeks of intensive care at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes and develops when your body cannot produce enough insulin. Insulin normally plays a key role in helping sugar (glucose) — a major source of energy for muscles and other tissues — enter one’s cells. Without enough insulin, the body begins to break down fat as fuel. This process produces a buildup of acids in the bloodstream called ketones, eventually leading to diabetic ketoacidosis if untreated.

