11/22/16 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

One either had to be there or not, but there was a turkey in it either way. Lucky winners who had to be present were Val Bott, Marjean Boe, Darlene Schilling, Laurence Nelson, Arlis Tweeten, Patty Albrecht, Debbie Presser, Connie Neumiller, Diane Freborg, and Mary Kemmit.

Winners who did not have to be present included Violet Swanson, Kylie Reiser, Bob Hayes, Kathy Westrum, Roger Lawson, Martin Schock, Myron Lick, Jeff Adams, Mildred Swanson and one turkey re-donated to the Lord’s Pantry.

Shopper Don Sondrol found one of the first paintings he had made, many, many years ago. He has it back, not knowing who had it in the meantime. It was “in the attic,” so to speak.

Many of the loyal customers and display booths were present for the event, along with a brisk crowd that gathers for a special meal of fry bread, knoephla soup, and a huge selection of the best desserts in town.