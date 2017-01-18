1/18/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

One can view the talents of Carol Lelm from many perspectives; the love of art will show through them all.

The latest, a more than a yearlong effort, and about four years’ worth for most people, was in bringing her family into her love for each one of them with her art. The result was 19 dolls as gifts for the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those who received the special keepsake gifts were the four Lelm children Lona (Eric) Johnson, Lori (Leon) Schlafmann, Lynn (Stacy) Lelm, and Lyle (Amy) Lelm.

Grandchildren are Elizabeth Rogers, Matthew Johnson, Joseph Johnson and Samantha Eslinger, all children of Lona; John Schlafmann and Saundra Schlafmann, Lori’s children; Neil Lelm, Emily Lelm, children of Lynn and Kaleb Lelm, Kaden Lelm and Kendal Lelm, all children of Lyle.