3/02/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

More than 30 community members packed the Parshall High School library for an informational and planning meeting to look at the future of the buildings that serve the Parshall School District.

Jim Parras of Consolidated Construction and Trevor Huffaker of EngTech presented their study of the condition of the school’s current infrastructure and what the cost would be to maintain those buildings for another 10 years.

They and Parshall School District Superintendent Beth Schwarz all emphasized that no decisions have been made and won’t be made until a committee of community members have reviewed the situation.

“What we did is dig into the condition of the school buildings,” Parras said. “Nobody is giving up on these buildings, but we want to share the red flags we have found.”