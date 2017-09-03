3/09/17 (Thu)

Barb DeTienne was selected as the Distinguished Service Award recipient for 2017 by the Mountrail County Ag Improvement Association.

DeTienne is a born and raised Mountrail County Ag Woman. Sh lives outside of Parshall on a small grain and Commercial Red Angus cattle ranch with her husband Alan.

Growing up south of Palermo, Barb was involved in her family’s small grain and livestock operation from a young age. A passion for Agriculture lead Barb to be an active member in the Nimble Fingers 4-H Club where she showed Hereford Cattle and Suffolk/Columbia cross sheep. Gardening was also a favorite project of Barb’s, but sewing and baking took a place on the back burner.