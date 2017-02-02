2/02/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

The Parshall school chess team started the program about four years ago. The originators of the program moved on to other jobs, but Anita Haakenson and Judy Myers have kept the chess pieces moving around the board since that time.

Besides their enthusiasm, the chess coaches bring skill building and some experience to the setting.

“I began playing chess probably in Junior High, but only against family, just for the fun of playing. It was only after I began coaching that I learned the strategies and tactics that really work in the game,” Haakenson said.