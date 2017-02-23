2/23/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Lexi Taft has a very special grandfather clock. It was given to her by her parents to honor her for her donation of one of her kidneys to her father, Karmon. Engraved on the clock are some special words. They read “A gift of life, a gift of time. Love, Mom and Dad.”

Those simple words commemorate an act of courage and the kidney donation for Karmon Taft. His daughter Lexi was the only match for the kidney donation and she stepped up to make it happen. Taft received his kidney transplant in October of 2016. Out of a number of family members were screened to be donors, only his daughter, Lexi, met all of the conditions. For her it was an obvious decision to make.