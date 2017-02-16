2/16/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Some kids might not think it would be fun to be on the ice in the middle of the winter selling Girl Scout cookies, but nine year old Erica Littlefield is not one of them. Erica took her load of cookies out to the recent Bite the Ice event on Lake Sakakawea and did what she has learned to do well.

She talked with fishermen and others who seemed quite pleased to be able to buy the sweet treats on a nice winter day. Munching Girl Scout cookies as you fish through the ice might well be just the day brightener folks wanted. At least fifty six fishermen must have thought as much as that is how many boxes she sold at the ice fishing event.

Parents Steven and Krista assisted Erica as she made her temporary sales station near the tournament headquarters in the back of their vehicle. Her cousin Rebecca joined in the fun that day as well.

Erica, who attends school in Stanley, is in her forth year as a member of Girl Scout Troop 10095 in Stanley.