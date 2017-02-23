2/23/17 (Thu)



According to the National Safety Council, 40,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes last year. That marks a six percent increase over 2015, and a 14 percent increase over 2014 - the most dramatic two-year escalation in 53 years. While there was a nationwide increase in traffic deaths, North Dakota had a reduction in traffic fatalities over the past two years.

Preliminary data indicates from 2015 to 2016 there was a 14 percent decrease in North Dakota motor vehicle deaths, and from 2014 to 2016 there was a 17 percent decline statewide.

