12/22/16 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall City Council really wants young people in Parshall to have a swimming pool and splash pad. The question is how to pay for it.

Antonio Conti, with Ackerman Estvold Engineering, presented the council with some estimates for creating a recreational water project in the city. Adding a splash pad at the current pool would cost about $800,000, but the pool there is badly in need of repairs that could cost more than $100,000. The Parshall Park Board is proposing that a new pool and splash pad be built in the park north of the Broste Rock Museum. Conti estimated that the project would cost about $1.45 million including $100,000 to pave the road that loops in front of the museum. He said it is customary to add a 20 percent contingency fund to such estimates, so he recommended planning on setting aside $1.7 million for the project.