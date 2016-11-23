11/23/16 (Wed)

By Edna Sailor

Tyson Odermann, a sixth grader at Parshall School, found himself in a rather unique position recently. Odermann was one of 20 students from across North Dakota who participated in a North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Student Cabinet.

In her announcement of those students Kirsten Baesler described what those students would be doing.

“Those members offer opinions and advice from a student perspective about educational policy and opportunity,”

The appointment came about when Tyson’s Dad, James Odermann, learned about the cabinet and suggested the idea to his son because he thought it would be a good experience for him.

“For Tyson, on a personal level, we hoped the student cabinet would expose him to leadership and communication skills,” James Odermann said. “DPI is attempting to open up another line of communication though the students. Anytime you do that, it is a good thing.”