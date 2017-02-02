2/02/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

High school students from North Shore Plaza witnessed what their government instructor described as “being in the heart of government to experience the peaceful transfer of power.”

Government Instructor, Joan Petrick extended the invitation to attend the event to students in grades 9 through 12. Students who attended include Janene Peterson, Justus Bangen, and home schooled student, Haylee Rustad and Juniors, London Schick, Jaydan Anderson, and Tori Wold.

You couldn’t be more up close and personal to a presidential Inauguration than getting seats right next to the presidential box for the parade. Senator Heitkamp was instrumental in securing tickets for the ceremony and the parade for the students. They also attended the concert at the Lincoln Memorial.