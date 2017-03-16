3/16/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall Park Board will move ahead with the construction of a splash pad and pool north of the Broste Rock Museum.

Park Board Chairman Dennis Steele informed the Parshall City Council that the board had met with members of the community who favored rehabilitating the pool near the elementary school. At that meeting, the board voted unanimously to go forward with putting the pool on the site north of the museum.

Steele said the board is looking to assemble a range of funding to help get the project built. Steele said that along with requests for funding from the city and the Three Affiliated Tribes, the board is applying for grant money and has sent out a couple of hundred letters asking for private donations.