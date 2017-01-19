1/19/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Snow is making life complicated for the employees of the city of Parshall.

The city has four employees including Public Works Supervisor Al Christianson to push the mountain of snow that fell on the city between Thanksgiving and New Years. And while some citizens have been out helping their neighbors, sometimes that help can backfire.

Christianson said that some people have been clearing their driveways and pushing the snow back out into the streets. City ordinances prohibit that. But the bigger problem is what can be hidden under the snow. Christianson said two city snowblowers were temporarily put out of commission, one by a decorative stone about a foot long and the other by a cinder block hidden under snow piles pushed back out into the street. He said this winter has been hard enough on equipment without the additional damage.