12/08/16 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

Even Old Man Winter seems to have a taste for Mexican food, because Monday was clear and calm for the Grand Opening of the long-awaited Taco Johns just off of North Dakota Highway 37 in Parshall.

There was already a long line waiting for Northeast Segment Representative Mervin Packineau to cut the Grand Opening ribbon so they could order their tacos, burritos and especially the Pototo Oles. He was joined by Three Affiliated Tribal Chairman Mark Fox and members of the Northeast Segment Community Board for the ceremony.

After the ribbon cutting, Sheridyn Packineau and Lexie Tveter were the first customers of the new business, ordering up some Potato Oles.

Jessica Beheler is the general manager of the restaurant. She said it was a lot of work getting the operation up and running. A three day snowstorm at the end of November that dropped more than a foot of snow didn’t help the preparation process.