1/12/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

North Dakota’s winter roads can be treacherous. Anyone who has grown up here can tell you that. A year like this, where five storms have swept across the region since Thanksgiving makes venturing out even more adventurous.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has declared several no-travel advisories in the region already this winter. The most recent was for North Dakota Highways 37 and 1804 from White Shield to Parshall just this past Monday and Tuesday. The conditions forced the postponement of the scheduled basketball game between Garrison and Parshall in Parshall Tuesday.