12/01/16 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Old man winter barreled into our state with a vengeance this week. It should not have been a big surprise, but it likely was for those who are not veterans with years of winter driving experience under their belts.

Without much more than a few flakes before it, the November blizzard with its 25 mph wind gusts, 10 to 18 inches of snow, icy conditions and zero visibility from time to time tried its hardest to shut down the area.

Some area schools shut down completely, others offered delayed start times and others sent students home early depending on deteriorating conditions.

Highway and city crews battled the conditions to keep roadways open and safe.

The New Town Maintenance Department staff was not surprised by the sudden and worsening weather.