City Council looks to upcoming Legislature session

Posted 11/23/16 (Wed)

By Jerry W. Kram

The New Town City Council will have a voice in the North Dakota Legislature when in meets in January, 2017.

The council voted to hire Shane Goettle as an assistant city attorney and represent the city’s interests in the upcoming Legislative Session. Goettle provided a similar service during the 2015 Legislative Session when the state designated surplus funding as “surge money” to pay for much needed infrastructure projects in the Bakken. New Town received about $10 million from the legislature.

“There will be no surge money this time,” Goettle said. “That pond has dried up. The fight this session will be to hang on to what we have.”

