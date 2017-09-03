DeTienne selected to receive Distinguished Service Award

Barb DeTienne was selected as the Distinguished Service Award recipient for 2017 by the Mountrail County Ag Improvement Association.

DeTienne is a born and raised Mountrail County Ag Woman. She lives outside of Parshall on a small grain and Commercial Red Angus cattle ranch with her husband Alan.

Growing up south of Palermo, Barb was involved in her family’s small grain and livestock operation from a young age. A passion for Agriculture lead Barb to be an active member in the Nimble Fingers 4-H Club where she showed Hereford Cattle and Suffolk/Columbia cross sheep. Gardening was also a favorite project of Barb’s, but sewing and baking took a place on the back burner.

A trip through Barb’s childhood home this past summer, revealed an unfinished sewing project, which Barb claimed was the only one she attempted. Barb attended the Dyamond rural grade school through the eighth grade, where not only did she learn the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic, but developed life skills that strengthened her commitment to the Ag Industry.

