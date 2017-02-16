Eagles drop Wolves to take district title

Posted 2/16/17 (Thu)



First title since 2012 ends Wolves’ three year reign

By Jerry W. Kram

The New Town Eagles girls basketball team has taken back an old title.

District 15 Champions.

The Eagles ended the Watford City Wolves quest for their fourth consecutive District 15 championship, 53-44. This is the Eagles first district championship since the girls made back to back trips to the North Dakota State Class B Tournament in 2012 and 2013. The Eagles were the second seed in the district, having lost to the Wolves in overtime during the regular season. But the team sported the district’s best record at 18-3 while the Wolves came into the contest at 16-5.

“Watford City has had a stranglehold on our district for three years now,” said Eagles Head Coach Damon Brady. “The girls put it all together tonight and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

New Town’s road to the championship started with an easy 78-22 decision over the White Shield Warriors. All 12 of the Eagles’ varsity players had double digit minutes on the court and 11 of them scored. Tyleigh Brady led the Eagles with 13 points.