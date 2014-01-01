Eagles elves prepare holiday feasts

Posted 12/22/16 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

If you are looking for Santa’s elves, you would not need to look any further than New Town High School. The Family And Consumer Science class at New Town was very busy recently. Their task involved converting a refrigerator full of hams and turkeys into Christmas food baskets for members of the community. Administrators at the three New Town Schools donated the turkeys and hams. Along with the meat, 800 students and 90 teachers donated nonperishable food items which were sorted and used to complete the bountiful gift baskets.

High School Principal John Gartner rolled up his sleeves to help. He said the project recognizes the varied lives of people in the community. It focuses on two groups in particular.