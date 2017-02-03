Legislative Forum to be held at 4 Bears

By Jerry W. Kram

Area residents will have the chance to grill their legislators at a legislative forum in the Santee Room at the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4.

The forum is sponsored by Williston Regional Economic Development. The forum is an opportunity for legislators to inform the community about the current legislative session in Bismarck