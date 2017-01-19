Patrons dissatified by U.S. Postal Service

Posted 1/19/17 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. This motto has been thought of as the post office pledge for many years. Patrons in Plaza or Mandaree don’t think it carries much weight considering all the postal problems they are still experiencing in their communities.

Several community members commented for this story but asked that their names not be used.

Let’s get the snow storms and the blocked roads and blizzards out of the way first. Yes, mail can be delayed for all of those reasons. It always has and always will. Patrons understand that fact.