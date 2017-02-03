Polar plungers brave the ice to fight cancer

Posted 3/02/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Most North Dakotans think they are pretty hardy folks just because they take our typical winters in stride. But more than 30 people took it a giant step further for a good cause by diving into the icy waters of Lake Sakakawea in the second annual MHA Nation Polar Plunge.

The event is fundraiser for the American Indian Cancer Foundation and is a pet project of Tribal Chairman Mark Fox. Fox sits on the national board of the foundation and was the first person into the water to prove his dedication to fighting the disease in Indian Country.

“This is one of my brainchilds,” Fox said. “This is the second annual and it is a lot of fun and a real challenge. Last year it was a minus 10 wind chill so it is a little better out today. Not much better, but still better.”

The temperature did hover around 10 above this time and there wasn’t much wind to speak of. The event was better organized to protect the polar plungers after they made their death defying leaps into the icy lake. Two heated trailers were out on the ice where divers could warm up, dry off and change into some warm clothes. The divers were spaced out more as well so the changing area didn’t get overcrowded.