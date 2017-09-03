Rensch's to close this month

Posted 3/09/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

It started in Makoti before the United States entered into what would become know as World War I and soon it will end in New Town almost 100 years later.

A business that was part of the economic bedrock of New Town for nearly 50 years is closing. By the end of this month, Rensch’s Chevrolet-Buick will be closing its doors for good.

“We are closing,” said owner Doug Rensch. “Hopefully someone will come in and start some kind of service and repair shop, because it is set up for that. But it would hard for someone to come in here while we are still here. So we will close, get everything cleaned out and see what happens.”

Rensch said his family started the dealership in New Town in June, 1968. The family business started with his grandfather’s garage in Makoti in 1917. Rensch joined the family business 36 years ago. He said that the dealership usually provided jobs for 10 to 12 people.

Rensch said there were several reasons for deciding to move on at this time. General Motors has been putting pressure on smaller dealerships to renovate and expand, Rensch said. He has also had to refinance the business a number of times as family members and partners have retired or moved on and cashed out their share of the business.