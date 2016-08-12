Weather relents for Christmas cheer

Posted 12/08/16 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

In the brief window between a record-setting snowfall and a three day blizzard, New Town got a chance to kick off the celebration of the holidays with the Annual Parade of Lights and Christmas Walkabout on Friday.

The late November storm that dropped almost two feet of wet heavy snow around the region seemed to have discouraged some participants. Entries in the parade were down from the last few years, but there were still lots of lights to dazzle the crowds gathered on Main Street. Children who brought their bags to fill with candy weren’t disappointed either.

Earlier in the day, the New Town Volunteer Fire Department substituted for Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer and the other reindeer and delivered Santa to the New Town Civic Center where long lines of youngsters eagerly waited to deliver their Christmas lists. The New Town Chamber had lots of goodie bags for all the children who visited Santa, and even had enough to give Mom and Dad a treat.

The Civic Center hall was filled with vendors for the Annual Christmas Craft Fair. Just about every sort of handmade gift idea could be found in the room, from pottery to sock monkeys to jams and jellies. Other vendors offered wood work, dream catchers and quilts, hats, scarves of all shapes and colors.