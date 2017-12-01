Winter driving still an adventure

Posted 1/12/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

North Dakota’s winter roads can be treacherous. Anyone who has grown up here can tell you that. A year like this, where five storms have swept across the region since Thanksgiving makes venturing out even more adventurous.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has declared several no-travel advisories in the region already this winter. The most recent was for North Dakota Highways 37 and 1804 from White Shield to Parshall just this past Monday and Tuesday. The conditions forced the postponement of the scheduled basketball game between Garrison and Parshall in Parshall Tuesday.

Despite the nearly continuous winter storms, Mountrail County Sheriff Ken Halvorson said there have been any serious traffic accidents in the county because of the weather. He did note that his deputies have helped quite a few motorists who wound up in the ditch.

“They’ve had a few folks shuttled in from the ditch,” Halvorson said. “More often our guys have been giving guidance for semis when they get halfway jack-knifed. They get stalled on the road and take up most of the travel lane. We have to send cars out to do the back and front. So we’ve been keeping busy on stuff like that.”



