Winter Storm slams region

Posted 12/01/16 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Old man winter barreled into our state with a vengeance this week. It should not have been a big surprise, but it likely was for those who are not veterans with years of winter driving experience under their belts.

Without much more than a few flakes before it, the November blizzard with its 25 mph wind gusts, 10 to 18 inches of snow, icy conditions and zero visibility from time to time tried its hardest to shut down the area.

Some area schools shut down completely, others offered delayed start times and others sent students home early depending on deteriorating conditions.

Highway and city crews battled the conditions to keep roadways open and safe.

The New Town Maintenance Department staff was not surprised by the sudden and worsening weather.

“We have been ready for this for weeks now. We knew it was coming sooner or later. Our equipment is in good shape and we have sand and salt ready to go,” he said.

Lyson and his crew quickly altered their schedules to go into 3 a.m. mode. It would take that kind of effort to ensure city streets remain open for business when early morning traffic began to move.

“Our crews were up at 3 p.m. and got it all cleaned up. Streets are open, but we cannot put down the sand and salt until after it stops snowing. So even though the streets are open, they are icy and people will have to drive with due care,” Lyson said.