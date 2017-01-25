1/25/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Nobody wanted to do it.

None of the school board members wanted to be the one to move to accept the retirement/resignation of long-time English teacher Shelly Hoff, who tendered a written resignation at Wednesday’s regular school board meeting.

“Just say ‘no’,” said board member Taryn Kjelstrup, regarding Hoff’s retirement request.

Said in jest, Kjelstrup’s feelings of not wanting to let Hoff go was echoed by her fellow board members.

When Supt. Brandt Dick asked for a motion to accept Hoff’s letter of retirement/resignation, he was met with complete silence.

“I don’t want to be the one to make that motion,” said Chad Weisenberger after a long silence. Weisenberger, along with many of the other board members, had Hoff as an English teacher.