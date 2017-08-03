3/08/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Several people happily took “chair” duties of the Civic Club’s upcoming events for this year, but the group is still looking for someone willing to take on the head chair, that of the title of President of the Underwood Civic Club.

“You just run the meetings and make sure every event has somebody to run it,” commented outgoing President Anna Haugen.

Haugen has been president for the past two years, and is not interested in another term.

Aside from leading the monthly meetings, which isn’t very labor intensive, the largest responsibility is getting volunteers to run the fair food booth, noted Haugen.

“And that wouldn’t be as bad either if each business committed a person or two to work one or two shifts,” noted civic club member Diane Schell. “If we have chairmen for these things, they see that things are taken care of.”

Leading by example, Schell volunteered to chair the annual Easter Egg Hunt.