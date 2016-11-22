11/22/16 (Tue)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The Community Cupboard was the recipient this week of several turkeys courtesy of Great River Energy and The Falkirk Mining Company, just in time for the holidays.

Representatives of the Falkirk Mining Company and Great River Energy dropped off more than 20 turkeys at the local food pantry in downtown Underwood, and they are being distributed this week, according to the Community Cupboard’s Harmony Higbie.

The turkeys will come in handy, noted Higbie, as there are definitely families in need of a little help to put food on the table.

“We’ve had a good number of people that requested turkeys,” said Higbie. And the need for food isn’t going to go away any time soon.

So the Community Cupboard is reaching out to residents, hoping to gain support and more recognition about the good they’re trying to do for local families.

The Community Cupboard will be serving a freewill-donation soup/bread/bar supper Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 p.m. until just before 6:30 p.m., at the Underwood School, finishing up just in time for the Hometown Holiday Show.