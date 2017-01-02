2/01/17 (Wed)

The Comettes’ plan was to “Rise” this year, and that they did as the varsity dance team captured two state titles at the North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill State Competition in Grand Forks.

The Comettes took the state title in the Class B Hip Hop and Pom categories, also finishing second in the High Kick/Precision division, and third in Jazz. The Comettes’ theme this year was to rise, as they danced their jazz routine to Katy Perry’s song “Rise.

For senior Danielle Halstead, the weekend’s championship was a highlight of her five years dancing with the Comettes.

“It was the best way to end my last state dance as a dancer,” said Halstead. “I still can’t stop smiling about it.”

One of her favorite moments was shared with teammate Lindsey Landenberger when they looked at each other, realizing they were going to be pom champions.

“Another favorite moment is when Sydni Martin cried after watching our jazz routine,” she said.