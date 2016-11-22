11/22/16 (Tue)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The Underwood Area Economic Development Corporation are joining forces to do their own take on Small Business Saturday by urging folks to shop the local stores this weekend with “Shop Local Saturday.”

According to UAEDC’s Wendy Spencer, at least four of Underwood’s local retail businesses will be holding special sales and discount offerings this Saturday, Nov. 26, to encourage shoppers to check out what Underwood town has to offer before they head out of town or to a big-box store.

“The big reason that we’re doing this is to show people the things that they can get locally in town. The businesses that have retail have put together some great specials to entice people to shop here in Underwood,” said Spencer.

Among some of the specials in Underwood are: 50 percent off crystal at the Coal Bin; 10 percent off of total purchase at Sodas & Things; 15 percent off on power tools and electrical cords at Underwood Farm Supply; and 5 percent off of the total grocery bill (some exclusions apply), and other specials.

There are other specials being held during the Shop Local Saturday -- see the ad in the News for particulars.