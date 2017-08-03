3/08/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood business teacher, Julie Driessen, was still riding high Monday after Wednesday’s annual Entrepreneur Expo – excited about the business presentations the area students had made this year.

“It was excellent,” said Driessen. “They were all unique.”

There were 25 entries this year, six entries from Underwood and several more from Washburn and White Shield.

Some of the businesses are returning ventures, while others are new.

For those with returning businesses, the expectations are always a little higher, she said.

“They have to extend their business out into different areas of what they do,” said Driessen. “Their business plan has to show extension, to show that it’s growing.