3/22/17 (Wed)

The desks at Cottingham Insurance are overflowing with items that are up for silent auction this Saturday at the Northern Expressions Arts Council’s Death By Chocolate/Dazzling Disney show – and that’s just one of the reasons people should be coming to this Saturday’s scholarship fundraiser.

Donations of items for the silent auction and donations for area businesses have been coming in steadily for the past month, and bakers have been trying out and taste-testing new chocolate recipes to make sure this year’s event is even more successful than last year’s.

The goal of the arts council is to put on an exciting show, and bring a touch of class to an event that features a decadent buffet of chocolate delicacies – all with the goal of making money for scholarships for the Underwood High School seniors.

The seniors and juniors will be serving at the event, so attendees know who the scholarships will be going to.