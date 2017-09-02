2/09/17 (Thu)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

With the curtain closed on an Evening with Art and Wine, the Northern Expressions Arts Council is already focusing on its next event, the Death By Chocolate scholarship fundraiser, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, in the Vonderheide Gymnasium in Underwood.

This year’s show will feature several songs made famous in Disney movies presented by the choral group. The show will also feature small-group, duet and solo numbers, as well as dance performances to well-known classic and contemporary Disney songs.

Kyle Wolf, the newest member of the NEAC, is excited about getting to work on the upcoming show.

“I’m very excited about the show,” he said. “After the huge success from last year, the comments from the audience, and finally bringing an event of this nature to the city of Underwood to showcase all the amazing local talent, I am extremely excited about this show and being a part of bringing it to a reality.

“And the fact that it is a Disney-themed show this year, it should be an even greater success because come on, who doesn’t love Disney,” added Wolf.

NEAC President Mark Wood is also excited about this year’s upcoming show – even though it will require him to add on an additional section to the stage.