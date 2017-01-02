2/01/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Occupational therapy.

It’s what people get when they need therapy so they can get back to work.

Yes – it is.

But it’s so much more than that, says Geri Wolff, the occupational therapist who recently started at the Underwood and Washburn Clinics.

While yes, occupational therapists do help people when they need therapy to get back to work, they also work with babies and children, and retirees – none of whom are seeing them because they need to get back to work.

“I’ve worked with kids as young as four months, up to 101 years old,” said Wolff.