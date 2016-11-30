11/30/16 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The students at Underwood School will be celebrating the season the next two Thursdays as the high school and elementary students present their annual holiday concerts at the Vonderheide Gymnasium.

The junior high and high school students will be taking to the stage first, presenting their selections of holiday music tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The choirs and band will be presenting a variety of music from contemporary to some Christmas classics, said band and choir teacher/director Rachel Frank.

“People can look forward to getting in the holiday spirit,” said Frank.

The high school band is doing one song that isn’t specifically a Christmas song, noted Frank, but as they play the Great Locomotive Chase, the students try to envision a scene from The Polar Express, so they get a wintery feel to the song.

“We’ve been having fun putting that together,” said Frank.