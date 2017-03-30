3/30/17 (Thu)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Five area residents were transported to a Bismarck hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-car collision just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of ND Highways 200 and 48 near Coleharbor.

Mika McConnaughhay, 18, Garrison, was cited for disregarding a stop sign, according to McLean County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Richard Johnson.

As of Tuesday morning, the official sheriff’s department report had not been completed, but according to Chief Deputy Johnson, Melanie Beckman, 54, of Washburn, was cited for open container.

McLean County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and Underwood and Riverdale ambulances responded to the accident scene, and McConnaughhay and Beckman, as well as three others involved in the accident, were transported to St. Alexius in Bismarck with non-life-threatening injuries.