1/18/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

There is a special city election scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Underwood City Hall, but there will be no names on the ballot.

The time to submit a petition to be on the ballot to fill the vacant approximately two-year unexpired term formerly held by commissioner Jim Bailey came and went about a month ago, so city residents will be choosing a new commissioner by write-in ballot.

The polls will be open at the Underwood City Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioners were informed that a resident had expressed interest in being on the commission, and following the meeting City Auditor Diane Schell indicated she had been told there was another interested party who would take the position, but there has been no obvious campaigning for the position by anyone.

Commissioners earlier indicated that now would be a perfect time for someone to step into the realm of city politics because the term is for only two years, rather than a complete four-year team.

During Wednesday’s regular meeting, the commissioner Patti Werre said she has obtained model ordinances from North Dakota’s League of Cities, and she will be going through the recommended ordinances and comparing them with Underwood’s in an effort to clarify the city’s ordinances.