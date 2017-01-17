1/17/17 (Tue)

The Velva Aggies participated in the Central Casselton wrestling tournament Jan. 6-7 and came away 13th out of 24 teams. The team’s total score was 76 points.

Individual scores are as follows, sorted by smallest to largest weight class:

106 - Elizabeth Massine (8-11) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Johnson (Webster) 12-5 won by fall over Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 8-11 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 8-11 won by fall over Riley Odden (Rugby) 4-5 (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 2 - Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 8-11 won by decision over Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 5-6 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Caleb Nielsen (Lisbon) 6-8 won by decision over Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 8-11 (Dec 5-2)

106 - Gunnar Mogen (5-6) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 5-6 won by major decision over Robert Parsons (Grafton) 2-5 (MD 14-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Isaac Felchle (Harvey) 13-11 won by fall over Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 5-6 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 2 - Elizabeth Massine (Velva) 8-11 won by decision over Gunnar Mogen (Velva) 5-6 (Dec 3-2)

126 - Braetyn Yanish (9-10) placed 6th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Darin Vangorkom (South Border) 14-2 won by fall over Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 9-10 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 9-10 won by fall over Jacob Edgerly (Kindred) 1-10 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 9-10 won by fall over Cooper Kinden (Velva) 6-8 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 3 - Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 9-10 won by decision over Lyle Lunday (Northern Lights) 14-7 (Dec 7-5)

Cons. Semi - Brackin Awender (Oakes) 15-8 won by decision over Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 9-10 (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match - Rylee Thompson (May-Port-CG) 16-5 won by decision over Braetyn Yanish (Velva) 9-10 (Dec 7-1)

126 - Cooper Kinden (6-8) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Kinden (Velva) 6-8 won by fall over Gage Hermanson (Central Cass) 3-11 (Fall 0:45)

Quarterfinal - Gage Litton (Pembina County North) 11-5 won by fall over Cooper Kinden (Velva) 6-8 (Fall 0:21)

Cons. Round 2 - Braetyn Yanigh (Velva) 9-10 won by fall over Cooper Kinden (Velva) 6-8 (Fall 0:42)

132 - Bransyn Yanish (12-8) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Jared Kaseman (South Border) 12-7 won by fall over Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 12-8 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 12-8 won by fall over Gavin Alber (LaMoure) 1-5 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 4 - Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 12-8 won by decision over Murphy Lipp (Bishop Ryan) 18-7 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 5 - Caleb Stetz (Barnesville) 11-7 won by fall over Bransyn Yanish (Velva) 12-8 (Fall 4:22)

138 - Elijah Hackman (12-2) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Hackman (Velva) 12-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Elijah Hackman (Velva) 12-2 won by fall over Ethan Carruth (Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm) 12-10 (Fall 5:57)