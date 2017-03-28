3/28/17 (Tue)

When Bailee Hager considered making coffee cup coozies to raise money for her grandpa’s medical bills, she doubted she’d sell even one.

Her mother, Leah Hager, posted about the project online Feb. 1. By the end of the day, Bailee had 200 orders. One week later, she had an additional 100.



The family has been touched by the level of support they’ve seen from the community.



“I’ve even had people send me more fabric and buttons to help me out,” said Bailee.



Her grandpa, Gordy Ritts, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on Dec. 18 of last year.



Ritts is originally from Westhope, but now has a winter residence in Montana and a summer residence in the New Town area. He is currently undergoing treatment in Houston.



“We just talked about how we could help out, and I had the idea that we could make and sell something,” said Leah. “Since she likes to sew, I just looked up a couple simple patterns that would be easy for her. She liked it, so we went with it.”



Bailee, a fifth grader at Velva Public School, has had a passion for sewing since she was in second grade.



“I cut out the patterns for the coozies and she does all the sewing. She knows how to use the sewing machine, I don’t,” laughed Leah.

“It only takes a few minutes to sew the coozie, but it takes me longer to sew all the buttons on,” said Bailee.



So far, Bailee has made close to 200 and raised close to $2,200 for her grandpa. Her goal is to make 100 more and get caught up on the original order by the time warm weather comes.



“After that, we’ll just have small orders, and those will be more manageable,” said Leah.



The coozies come in a wide variety of colors and patterns. They are priced at $7 each, with an extra $3 for envelopes and postage if they need to be mailed. Larger donations are also welcome.



People wishing to place an order can do so by calling or texting Leah Hager at 701-626-2122 or writing a letter to the following address:



Leah Hager

4651 2nd Avenue NE

Karlsruhe, ND 58744