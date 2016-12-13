12/13/16 (Tue)

The Velva FFA Champion Dodgeball Team consisting of (from left to right): Garret Dove, Colton Frankl, Austin Schreiner, Quintin Peterson, Aaron Dean, and Brock Seller.

The Velva FFA Chapter has been busy these past couple weeks! On Friday, November 18th, the Velva FFA Chapter held their 2nd annual FFA Fall Ball.

The FFA Ball was a community dance with a silent auction. This was a great community service fundraiser for the FFA Chapter, and the money raised will be donated to the YMCA Cancer Rehabilitation Center in Minot.

Silent auction items for the Fall Ball were donated by people and businesses in the community and surrounding areas. Businesses who donated include American Family Insurance, Verendrye Electric, Creations by Merry, Ambush Kennels, Gooseneck Implement, Tractor Supply, Brays Saddlery, North Country Mercantile, Finishline Burgers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Kayla Clementich, Star City Golf Course, David & Marlein Aaseth, Enerbase Cooperative, Erica Brewer, Hefty Seed, Klein Chiropractic, Hildre Construction Inc., Dean Weidler, Larry Senechal, Serenity Spa, Lacey Holmen, Velva Ag Education Program, Two Ranch Divas, Dakota Agronomy, Owens BBQ, Velva FFA Chapter, Howe Family, Blumhagen Construction, Cindy Bechtold, Roughrider Rustic, Brabant Family, and Marketplace Foods. The total amount raised by the event including admissions and the silent auction bids was over $3200! The turnout and community support for our 2nd year hosting the Fall Ball was amazing. It was a great evening with lots of goodies, friends, dancing, and fundraising. Thank you to all who came and shared the fun time. We plan on making this an annual event, and look forward to seeing it grow every year.



On Tuesday, November 22nd, members of the Velva FFA Chapter made a trip to Turtle Lake for their 1st Annual Turtle Lake-Mercer FFA Dodgeball Tournament. We sent two teams. One team included Aaron Dean, Brock Selzler, Colton Frankl, Garret Dove, Austin Schreiner, and Quintin Peterson. The 2nd team included Brad Lawson, Brayden Moos, Bryson Haman, Jonas Krueger, Bryon Klatt, Cole Janz, and Ty Hanson. Chapters from Turtle Lake, Wilton, Center, and Grenora also made the trip. There were 13 teams, and each team played each other.

After pool play, a single elimination tournament was set up. The Velva team consisting of Aaron, Brock, Colton, Garret, Austin, and Quintin battled their way through the bracket and took 1st place at the tournament! We all had a ton of fun eating pizza on the way to Turtle Lake and performing very well in the Turtle Lake 1st Annual FFA Dodgeball Tournament. It was a fun evening spent with members from other FFA Chapters from around the state.



Thursday, Dec. 1 brought about another activity for the Velva chapter members. Over 20 Velva FFA members participated in the “Supporting the Blue, Going for Gold Virtual Race” put on by the ND FFA Foundation. This race could be completed by anyone, and it could be any distance we chose. The purpose of this event was to benefit the ND FFA Foundation. The Foundation is an organization that helps and supports FFA chapters throughout North Dakota. As a chapter, Velva FFA donated $700 to the ND FFA Foundation for this event. Even though temperatures haven’t been ideal, for our race we ran one mile and then played games in the gym, including dodgeball. It was an excellent fundraiser for the FFA Foundation, and it felt good to give back to them as they do so much for all the FFA Chapters in North Dakota throughout the year.