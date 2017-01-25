1/25/17 (Wed)

Drake-Anamoose Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members set a goal last November to raise $22,000 and pack 100,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children, a Christian non-profit charity. On January 13 and 14, they beat both those numbers.



“We packed a total of 108,864 meals and raised over $25,000,” said Drake-Anamoose FBLA leader Kailey Lemer.



“The hardest part of this project was trusting that the communities would come together to raise the funds and get the volunteers needed for the project to run. Honestly, they went above and beyond our expectations,” said Lemer.



A total of 586 people from the local area volunteered. That’s roughly 186 meals to pack per person.



Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit charity organization with the mission of “feeding God’s starving children hungry in body and spirit.”



FMSC certainly isn’t the only non-profit group to supply food to the hungry, but the food they send is unique.



Most hunger aid organizations send out bulk shipments of grain with the primary goal of making people feel full. FMSC supplies three different type of meal supplements designed by nutritional professionals to not only fill people but reverse health problems that arise from malnutrition.



Their original “MannaPack” is a mixure of rice, extruded soy nuggets, dehydrated vegetables, 20 vitamins and minerals and chicken flavoring. It supplies protein, carbohydrates and key nutrients to support energy and growth.



“MannaPack Potato-W” is designed for children too young to eat rice. It consists of potato granules, soy flour and sweet potato flavoring with vitamins and minerals to provide starches, protein and fat necessary for infants 7-12 months old who are still breastfeeding or weaning.



The final meal option, “MannaPack Potato-D,” is developed specifically to help people recover from diarrhea. According to a 2004 World Health Organization study, “diarrhea is the number one cause of death of malnourished children.” The meal pack has potato granules for resistant starches, soy flour for protein, and a blend of vitamins, minerals, sweet potato flavoring with gum arabic.



FMSC collects monetary donations to purchase ingredients and ship them to packing centers. Volunteers may apply to make a specific location a packing center for certain dates. Volunteers then measure out ingredients and pack the meals by hand. Finally, the meals are sent to FMSC food partners in areas around the world in which people are suffering from malnutrition and starvation.



“We will not know where the meals will be going until a later date,” said Lemer.



After the event, the meals were sent to Minneapolis to stay in a warehouse until they are needed.



“My favorite part of our project was seeing everybody come together and have fun packing the meals,” said Lemer. “It was truly amazing!”