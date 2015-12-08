8/12/15 (Wed)

Twenty-eight percent of the U.S. spring wheat has been harvested, above the average level of 20 percent and last year’s pace of 6 percent. Warm, dry conditions allowed for good harvest progress last week, although some areas did receive precipitation at the end of the week which slowed harvest a bit. The week ahead looks to be dry with above average temperatures which will allow for good harvest pace. Harvest is most advanced in South Dakota with over half of the crop harvested. Roughly one third of the spring wheat has been harvested in Minnesota and Montana. In North Dakota, 16 percent has been harvested. Of the crop that has yet to be harvested, 69 percent is in good to excellent condition with ratings highest in North Dakota and Minnesota.