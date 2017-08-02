2/08/17 (Wed)

After working in a chiropractor’s office for 27 years, Lori Brudevold decided her work life needed a change of scenery. She officially started her own business, Scene It 360°, on Jan. 1.



“I wanted something that was portable, so I could go anywhere with it. All I have to do is bring a suitcase, and I can travel anywhere I’m needed, so I’m not stuck in one location inside an office. And I wanted something creative and a little outside the box,” she said.



Brudevold uses a Matterport camera system to scan and make a high definition 3-D tour of an area.



“I do anything with a roof. It doesn’t have to be a house for sale by owner or realtor. It can be a motor home, a commercial property, or any business that wants to do a walk-through tour,” she said. “I’m also working on scanning homes for insurance or rental purposes. If someone has a rental property, I can scan it before the renters come in, and save it for them. A year down the road, their renter could move out and say, ‘I didn’t put that hole in the wall, it was like that when I got here.’ I could then go back to the saved scan, and we’d have proof.”



The process of creating a virtual tour is very controlled. The camera is set on a tripod and placed in a room. Brudevold then leaves the room, and controls the camera remotely from her iPad. The camera slowly spins 360° around, taking multiple high-definition photos at every angle. The camera has lenses at three different angles, so it is able to capture the ceiling and the floor, as well as what is directly in front of it simultaneously. Once the rotation is complete, Brudevold comes back in, moves the camera five feet, and starts the whole process over again.



“A typical house at 2,500 square feet will take about 50 scans to complete the full image,” said Brudevold. “Once it’s completed, I upload the scans, and they’re all stitched together like a quilt.”



So far, the biggest challenge to Brudevold’s new enterprise has been overcoming any misunderstandings clients have about the technology.



“I think people are a little afraid of the technology. It’s just something new, and it takes time to get used to the idea,” she said. “I want people to know that I don’t market their house. I give the information to them, and what they do with it is up to them. It’s not like all of a sudden your house is all over the Internet.”



The fee is based on square footage, not the value of the property. From there, her clients have three package options to choose from: bronze, silver or gold.



“The bronze level gives you the digital scans, so the consumer gets a link, and they can virtually walk around the house and zoom in to see the quality of the cabinets, or the carpet, or what have you,” she explained. “On the silver level, you get the scan, and I can go through and pick out the perfect still photography shots of the room. On the gold level, you get the scan, the still photography and the ability to tag things. That way you can let people know that the doors are solid oak, or there’s 3/4 inch hardwood flooring, or brand new windows and a new furnace.”



Each virtual tour has multiple viewing options. Not only can you “walk” through it, but you can put it into a dollhouse view to compare the top and bottom floors, or you can have a bird’s-eye view of the floorplan.

“The floorplan view works really nicely, especially if there’s furniture in the room, because you get a good idea of the flow of the property as well as the size of the rooms. That and the perfect color quality are probably the two things that people like the most about this product,” said Brudevold. “It makes your home open-house ready 24-7.”



Lori Brudevold can be contacted by visiting www.facebook.com/SceneIt360 or by calling 701-626-2124.