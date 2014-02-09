logo
Kickstands up!

9/02/14 (Tue)
This year’s event run leaves Velva at noon and travels through Butte, Mercer, Turtle Lake, Benedict and Sawyer before returning to Velva. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and is $20 per bike, $10 for an extra rider. (Bike registration has a guaranteed 20 percent payback.)
Organizer Cory Schmaltz says any and all vehicles are welcome to participate, and there is free primitive camping available starting Friday night.
A big attraction this year is Vivian, the state’s pink cancer fire truck. Sponsored by the Guardians of Angels organization, the rig will be on display at the rodeo grounds.

 