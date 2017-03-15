3/15/17 (Wed)

After having only one week to memorize and practice lines, Velva Elementary students successfully performed “Rumplestiltskin,” a musical play written and produced by Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT).



Based in Montana, MCT is the largest touring children’s theatre in America. Each year, 44 teams of professional actors and directors visit close to 1,200 communities around the country to put on a show.



A team will arrive at a school on Monday and gather volunteers for the cast. The cast is always made from local students in kindergarten through sixth grade. McKenzie Pedersen, Alexia Maier and Colton Charnetzki were director assistants.



This year, Wyatt Kalliokoski played the titular Rumplestiltskin, while Ashlee Ronnie and Rose Schiele played younger and older versions of Clara, the girl forced to spin hay into gold.



Practice begins after school every day from then until Friday, when they perform. The practices teach valuable lessons on character as well as acting. Three separate workshops will be held throughout the week to work on strengthening creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem.



They bring everything but the actors with them: sheet music, scripts, backdrops, props and costumes. All plays are original adaptations of classic fairy tales. The costumes are all designed and handmade to adust to a wide range of sizes.

Long dresses have ties underneath to make bustles. Trousers come loose with an adjustable waistband and elastic hems to look like Victorian-era pantaloons.



The rest of the cast is as follows:



Logan Dockter played King Whatsat, the hard of hearing ruler, and Hennie Sevland played his wife, Queen Beatrice. Mason Striha and Lucas Siebuhr were knights armed with horrible horn music, and Haley Heisler finished up the royal court as jester.



A group of wizards was played magically by LilliAnna Biddinger, Karsyn Haman, Abbey Peterson, Jaci Lohnes, Daejon Moore and Faith Howe.



The serious, hard-working gnomes were played by Maddie Schwan, Hank Bodine, Jacob Ternes, Lyla McCasson, Brianna Bauer, Kaylee Tomlinson, Evelyn Seil, Abi Hudkins, Hayley Pederson and Elizabeth Hanson.



The vibrantly-clad villagers were played by Layne Anderson, Camden Clark, Madden Barstad, Heaven Kolobakken, Tessa Clemens, Gregory Vierley, Ashlee Hilton, Lani Volochenko, Fallon Hudkins, Barret Myre, Hailee Hansen, Jenna Lohnes, Keely Cadwell and Hailee Cree.



Least in size but certainly not talent, the swarm of busy bees was played by Madaket Peterson, Evalyn Selzler, Brecca Schwan, Triniti Kinker, Lilly Fimreite, Tucker Wilson, Bryson Schiele, Noah McCasson, Rylee Steffen, Jenna Darnell, Chloe Cadwell, Hailey DeMers, Charleigh Burns, Marlee Kittleson, Paiton Pitcher and Kady Peterson.



Becky Long played piano accompaniment for all the musical numbers.