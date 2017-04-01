1/04/17 (Wed)

Despite the frozen ground, two “Little Free Libraries” were installed in Velva over the past week.



One is on 2nd Street W. across from Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church. The other is just to the right of Velva Drug on Main Street.



Little Free Libraries are part of a national movement to promote reading and sharing in communities. Books for both children and adults may be donated to and borrowed from the library boxes at any time.



This all comes as part of a year-long project initiated by the Velva Women’s Club. In 1914, the club began a fund to establish the city’s first library. Over a hundred years later, women are continuing the effort to promote reading and education in Velva.