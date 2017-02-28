2/28/17 (Tue)

For many North Dakota children, their frozen hero isn’t a Disney princess. The students of Sawyer Elementary School were excited to have eight men from the Minot Minotauros junior NAHL ice hockey team visit them Feb. 23.



Kindergarten through fifth grade classes gathered together in the library to hear what the players had to say about reading, exercise and teamwork.



The Minotauros talked about their “Building the Future” program, which rewards kids who complete 12 hours of reading and 12 hours of physical activity outside of school. Once they accomplish this goal, kids will be rewarded with two tickets to a Minotauros home game, a T-shirt and a Qdoba kids’ meal.



Reading can be done silently or aloud, with others or alone, and includes books, magazines and newspapers. Physical activity includes, but isn’t limited to sports, playing outside, walking and yard work. Children with limitations can do whatever they are able to do.



“You have to work hard to achieve this goal, but you can do it.” said assistant coach Nigel Dube. “The ultimate goal for these guys is to play in the final on May 5, and they work really hard for it. They practice six days a week, every week from September to May, with only one week off for Christmas.”



To encourage the students that reading can be fun, the players shared what their favorite childhood books were. Nolan Sawchuk likes “House of the Scorpion.” Both Chase Springman and Luke Davison named “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” as their favorite. Michael Talbot liked “The Lightning Theif” and was pleased to see it on one of the library shelves. Paul O’Connor named “Green Eggs and Ham” and was received with much applause. Finally, and fitting enough, Miroslav Mucha’s favorite book, “Built Tough,” is about a hockey player.



The Sawyer children weren’t shy to ask many more questions. The group learned about the players’ favorite professional hockey players, what NHL team they would most like to be contracted with, and whether or not they were “scared that they could fall and cut their foot off with their skate.”



When asked about getting into hockey fights on the ice, the team members shared a valuable lesson on forgiveness.

“We don’t like fighting, and we look for other ways to settle our differences,” said Dube. “Just this morning, Luke and Chase had a disagreement. They had to sit down and communcate with each other, and they got over it. They sat in the same car on the drive down here.”



As Dube finished saying that, the two players took the opportunity to hug, with much “aww’s” from the crowd.



The Building the Future program isn’t the only involvement the team has with the community. None of the players who visited Sawyer were from Minot. They traveled here from Canada, Minnesota and even as far as Slovakia. Players stay with host families (called “billet families”) for the entire eight-month playing season. Players take an active role in the family, and often remain in contact with the people after they move on. Michael Talbot talked fondly about spending time with his billet brother.



“I take him to rink practice, play football with him, and help him with his homework. I even read to him and tuck him in every night,” said Talbot.



Families can apply to become a billet family through a form on the team’s website.



The men left the elementary schoolers with souvenir posters of the team, and stopped in to pay a visit to the high schoolers and talk about the importance of physical activity on their way out.